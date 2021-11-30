Advertisement

MPD: Two residences, two vehicles damaged in shots fired incident

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two residences and two vehicles were damaged after being hit with bullets early Sunday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), officers received reports of gunshots and responded around 1:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Regent Street.

Once on scene, officers found several shell casings near a parking lot. Bullets also entered two nearby rental properties.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

