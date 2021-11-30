Advertisement

Officer fired over Rittenhouse donation wants his job back

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia police officer fired after donating to a defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse wants his job back now that a Wisconsin jury acquitted the young man of murder during protests against police brutality last year.

Norfolk officials fired former police Lt. William Kelly in April for violating policy, after he used his work email to donate $25 to a defense fund.

News outlets report that now Kelly wants to be reinstated. News organizations reported that data from a hacked Christian crowdfunding website showed an initially anonymous $25 donation was linked to Kelly’s work email address.

Kelly hopes that by appealing, he’ll get his chance to wear the badge again.

