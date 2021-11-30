Advertisement

Parker high school apologizes for offending theme night

(WTVG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville high school issued an open apology to a fellow school for a spirit night theme during a recent girls’ basketball game that organizers belatedly determined was inappropriate but were not able to prevent some students from participating in.

Parker High School sent the letter Monday, explaining that students would come up with the themes to encourage participation and camaraderie. The students who decided on the one in question later tried to stop their fellow classmates from joining in; but, the letter continued, “unfortunately, some of our students still opted to dress in a manner that was unacceptable and in poor taste.”

GazetteXtra reported over the weekend that Parker students showed up to the game against Beloit Memorial High School dressed in a “gangster” theme. A picture shared by the website showed students in backward baseball caps, white tank-tops, and baggy jeans.

“While we cannot go back and undo the behavior of some of our students that evening, we can and will use this as a teaching and learning opportunity,” the letter stated. It was signed by Principal Chris Laue, Athletic Director Clayton Kreger, Head Basketball Coach Ryan Tyrrell, and the girls’ basketball team, and addressed to the Beloit High student body, its staff, and its girls’ basketball team.

The letter’s authors added they intend to use the situation as a teachable moment to guide students toward creating welcoming and tolerant atmospheres. The school also indicated theme organizers will work with administrators to make sure theme nights are in line with the school’s values.

