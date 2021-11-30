Advertisement

Republican Macco decides against run for Wisconsin governor

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. John Macco says he will not run for governor next year, leaving former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as the only high profile GOP candidate in the race.

The 63-year-old Macco announced on Facebook Live that instead of running for governor next year, he will seek on more term in the Assembly.

Macco is from the Green Bay area and has served in the Legislature since 2015.

Macco said the past year has been “very challenging” given the death of his father and his wife. Macco says he told Kleefisch that he would work with her to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

