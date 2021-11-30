Advertisement

Suspect charged in Dane Co. homicide

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
(WMTV-TV/nbc15.com)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Dane Co. intersection has been charged with homicide in connection with the victim’s killing.

Court records indicate Trevon Adams faces a single first-degree intentional homicide count, as well as felony counts of fleeing or eluding an officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors also levied seven felony bail jumping charges against him.

Adams, 29, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Adams was arrested around 11 a.m. near the intersection of E. Washington Ave. and East Springs Drive following a chase that began when he was spotted by members of the Maple Bluff Police Dept.

He is accused of killing a man near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and North Walbridge, in the Town of Blooming Grove, about two hours earlier.

The Sheriff’s Office is still trying to collect information about the shooting and is asking anyone who may have been in the area around 9:20 a.m. to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

