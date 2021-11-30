Advertisement

Teen arrested after battery outside Madison West

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested outside Madison West High School after allegedly punching another teen in the head, possibly causing the victim to lose consciousness briefly.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Ash Street and Regent Street, behind the high school, shortly before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a battery.

The victim told investigators he did not remember all of what happened and may have blacked out during the incident.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody later that day on a count of substantial battery, police reported.

Neither the victim nor the suspect’s names were released. MPD also did not indicate if either are students at the high school.

