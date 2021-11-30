Three displaced after Sun Prairie apartment fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were displaced Sunday after a fire ignited in a Sun Prairie apartment complex’s attic.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue arrived at the 200 block of Broadway Drive and crews spotted smoke coming out of the outside of the home. They could also hear fire crackling in the attic.

Crews then requested extra assistance from neighboring departments using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

Sun Prairie firefighters worked to evacuate anyone inside the building while other units hosed down the fire in the attic.

City of Madison firefighters conducted a second search of the building to make sure everyone had gotten out. Waunakee, DeForest and Marshall fire crews worked to complete overhaul and salvage services.

Sun Prairie Utilities worked to control water and electric, while the Madison Metro provided a bus for the apartment residents to stay warm in.

Sun Prairie officials noted the building is uninhabitable and residents are working with the Red Cross.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for further observation after a check of their vitals.

The Madison Area Fire Investigation Team is working to determine the cause of the fire and an estimate of damages has not been made yet.

Firefighters noted this building was made before requirements for a fire sprinkler system and common fire alarm system, but it had smoke alarms in each unit.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue noted the Salvation Army provided warm drinks and other refreshments to first responders working in the cold temperatures. Dane and Columbus firefighters covered additional calls for service while this fire was going on.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.