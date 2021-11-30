Advertisement

Thrivent matches donations on Giving Tuesday

On Nov. 30, Thrivent is matching donations for NBC15 Share Your Holidays.
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This year, we are inviting you to Come to the Table, to help end hunger here in South Central Wisconsin.

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, Thrivent is matching donations to the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.

For every $2 donated online Tuesday through Thrivent’s online giving platform, the company will match $1 up to an $20,000. The company is also donating $1 per photo or message posted on that page, up to $1,000.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

The goal for the 26th NBC15 Share Your Holidays is five million meals. With each $10 donation, 25 meals will help struggling families thanks to the buying power of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Right now, one in seven children in South Central Wisconsin are going hungry, and one in ten people are struggling to find their next meal. We want those numbers to be zero.

Gifts will also be matched by generous sponsors and individual donors on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. during the annual NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-a-thon and Sort-a-thon.

