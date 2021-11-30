Advertisement

Waukesha parade suspect’s attorney quits, cites ties to victims

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An attorney representing a man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee in two other cases has dropped him as a client, citing ties to people he allegedly injured.

Investigators say Darrell Brooks injured dozens of people and killed six when he drove through the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21.

He was out on bail from a pending domestic abuse case at the time of the crash, and faces endangerment charges in a 2020 case.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that his attorney in those cases, Joseph Domask, asked to withdraw due to relationships with people affected by the parade attack.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Feiss granted Domask’s request.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Capaul’s tree farm closing after one week

Latest News

Teen arrested after battery outside Madison West
Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now recommended for everyone 18 and older after the...
Wisconsin health officials back COVID-19 boosters for all adults
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
Suspect charged in Dane Co. homicide
Wisconsin exceeds 9,000 COVID-19 deaths, hits highest case count of 2021