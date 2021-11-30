Wednesday Morning Snow/Rain Mix; Nice, Mild Stretch Mid-Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another clipper system makes its way through Wisconsin early Wednesday. A mix of snow and rain is possible for the morning commute.

Temperatures fall into the lower 30s - around freezing in Madison. Given the warming trend tomorrow, more rain is expected with this system as opposed to snow. That said, a light dusting is possible on grassy surfaces farther North. Rain/snow mix begins well before sunrise Wednesday and moves from West to East throughout the morning. Precipitation will wrap up by late Morning with a partly sunny afternoon on tap. Highs will climb towards 50°!

Sunshine is back for Thursday and it’ll feel quite mild by December standards! That’s right, tomorrow marks the beginning of December AND of Meteorological Winter. It sure won’t feel like it!

Another quick-moving wave may bring a light drizzle/flurry early Friday and perhaps Saturday morning. These waves appear weak and will not cause much of an impact. Highs drop into the 30s for the weekend. The next organized system moves by Sunday. As of now, a mix of rain & snow is possible. Details on timing and precipitation type will become clearer in the next few days.

The First Alert Weather Team is beginning to monitor model trends for a possible winter weather system mid-next week. As of now, it is far too early to forecast specifics, but next Tuesday/Wednesday has the potential to be Madison’s first 1″+ snowfall for the season.

