2 arrested in north Madison attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person faces possible attempted homicide charges in connection with a double shooting near Warner Park a little more than two months ago.

According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., Cordell Corner was recently booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety charges. The 21-year-old Corner was already incarcerated at the time of the new allegations.

In October, MPD arrested Cortez Talley, the first suspect in the shooting. He The 28-year-old Talley faces similar attempted homicide and endangering safety counts, as well as a felon in possession of a firearm one.

The Madison men are accused in the shooting of two people on the evening of Sept. 30, in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, near the Troy Drive intersection. MPD Chief Shon Barnes indicated at the time that an argument involving two groups escalated to the point shots were fired.

MPD’s update added that the investigation into the shootings remains ongoing.

