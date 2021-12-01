Advertisement

ASU students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again are channeling their outrage into protest.

Four student organizations plan to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Tempe campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder last month in the deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In his testimony, Rittenhouse said he was taking online classes from ASU. The university says he is not a current student.

Despite his status, student groups want Rittenhouse to be prevented from enrolling online or in person.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Capaul’s tree farm closing after one week

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Republican Macco decides against run for Wisconsin governor
FILE - Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this...
GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director
Wisconsin Senate passes budget onto Evers
“Cease and desist” Wis. Senators send message to those politicizing Waukesha tragedy
President Joe Biden comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict.
Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot