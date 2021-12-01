Advertisement

College student fatally shot in attempted robbery in Philadelphia

By KYW Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A grieving Philadelphia mother is demanding justice after her 21-year-old son was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

Surrounded by loved ones, Molly Collington read a statement Monday about her beloved son, Samuel Sean Collington.

“Sam was absolutely an amazing, amazing individual,” the mother said. “Our son… was and is our hero, and this senseless act crushes us.”

Samuel Sean Collington, a 21-year-old Temple University student, died after being shot twice in...
Samuel Sean Collington, a 21-year-old Temple University student, died after being shot twice in the chest during an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment. He is being remembered as a kind, caring young man who had a bright future ahead of him.(Source: Collington Family, KYW via CNN)

The 21-year-old Temple University student was shot twice in the chest Sunday afternoon following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment in Philadelphia.

“We just want justice for Sam. The answer to any questions is just ‘justice for Sam,’ and we will not stop until his killer is brought to justice,” Molly Collington said.

Police confirmed Tuesday they have a solid suspect in the case.

As the investigation continues, Sam Collington is being remembered as a kind, caring young man who had a bright future ahead of him. Set to graduate in December, his resume included being president of his class, an Eagle Scout and an intern at City Hall. He was also in National Honor Society and band.

“Bubbly, funny, a big jokester, highly intelligent, highly motivated and someone who just really wanted to make a difference,” said fellow student Kendall Stephens.

The 21-year-old’s death adds to a troubling narrative regarding safety around the university. Earlier in November, school officials say an 18-year-old was fatally shot near campus while walking with his girlfriend.

Some students agree that it may be unsafe, but Stephens calls it “a ridiculous notion.”

“I think Temple is a great place to be. It’s still safe. It’s not a situation that is happening rapidly to Temple students, day in and day out,” she said.

The university has announced enhanced safety measures in the wake of Sam Collington’s murder, with its president saying the campus community is standing together to address gun violence.

Measures include increasing its campus safety force by 50% and working on anti-violence initiatives.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Capaul’s tree farm closing after one week

Latest News

Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting
The university has announced enhanced safety measures in the wake of his murder, including an...
Student dies after being shot twice in chest during attempted robbery
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Abortion rights at stake in historic Supreme Court arguments
The justices will weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks...
SCOTUS hears arguments in crucial Mississippi abortion case