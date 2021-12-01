Curling boot camp in Portage to host USA Wheelchair Team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Curling Club is hosting some of the best athletes in the world to start the month of December.

The club is hosting the boot camp from December 1st-3rd. In attendance, the USA Wheelchair Team, preparing for the 2022 Paralympics in Bejing. Fresh off taking fourth in the World Wheelchair Championship, the team is looking ahead to grab a medal in March.

Steve Emt, the senior member of the team, says that the athletes practice alone on the ice for the majority of the year because the curling team is spread across the country. Events like the boot camp are crucial to continued growth as a team and building team chemistry.

The boot camp goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. Following the camp, the USA team will be playing local teams and the high school squad. There is spectator seating at the Portage Curling Club, and all are welcome to watch the boot camp.

