Dodge County Sheriff’s Office warns of daytime burglaries

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to lock their homes after a number of daytime burglaries in three towns.

Three burglaries were reported at homes on County Highway DJ in Clyman, Hillcrest Road in Hustisford, and Highway 33 in Oak Grove. The sheriff’s office is trying to determine if all three burglaries are related, but in each case there was no forced entry, and the burglar or burglars walked out with cash or small safes.

A person of interest from one of the burglaries is described as a white, younger male with facial hair who was about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall who may drive a mid-2000s white or light-colored Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information that can help investigators should call the sheriff’s office at (920) 386-3726 or email Detective Michael Willmann at mwillmann@co.dodge.wi.us. People are asked to check videos from their doorbell cameras, security systems or trail cameras which might help.

The sheriff’s office is also asking people to keep an eye out for suspicious people or vehicles. Take note of people coming up to homes unsolicited or vehicles pulling into driveways. Notice and write down as many details as you can, including unique details like clothing or tattoos on a person or a license plate number, decals or rusted spots on a vehicle.

Authorities also recommend finding a way to quickly secure packages delivered to your home, since they can advertise to a potential thief that no one is home, such as advising delivery services to put packages on a back porch or asking a neighbor to watch for them and pick them up.

