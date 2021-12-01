Flags to half-staff Thursday for 8-year-old killed in Waukesha parade tragedy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday to honor Jackson Sparks, the eight-year-old boy who was the sixth person to die after a driver crashed his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Flags had been lowered the day after the Nov. 21 tragedy to honor the other five individuals who were killed that day. Prosecutors revealed Sparks death the following day during the first court appearance for the suspect accused of homicide in their deaths.

According to the Dept. of Military Affairs, flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 2, 2021, and will occur the day visitation services will be held for Sparks. According to Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, they will begin at 4 p.m. at Brooklife Church in Mukwonago.

Children are encouraged to wear baseball jerseys to honor Jackson at the service. A private family burial will be held Friday.

While a new executive order has not been issued specifically for Thursday, the Military Affairs Dept. referenced the previous executive order, explaining the new half-staff directive was in accordance with it.

