Advertisement

Flags to half-staff Thursday for 8-year-old killed in Waukesha parade tragedy

Visitation services for Jackson Sparks will be held Thursday as well.
Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away from injuries suffered in Sunday's Waukesha Christmas...
Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks passed away from injuries suffered in Sunday's Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.(GoFundMe via TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday to honor Jackson Sparks, the eight-year-old boy who was the sixth person to die after a driver crashed his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Flags had been lowered the day after the Nov. 21 tragedy to honor the other five individuals who were killed that day. Prosecutors revealed Sparks death the following day during the first court appearance for the suspect accused of homicide in their deaths.

According to the Dept. of Military Affairs, flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 2, 2021, and will occur the day visitation services will be held for Sparks. According to Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, they will begin at 4 p.m. at Brooklife Church in Mukwonago.

Children are encouraged to wear baseball jerseys to honor Jackson at the service. A private family burial will be held Friday.

While a new executive order has not been issued specifically for Thursday, the Military Affairs Dept. referenced the previous executive order, explaining the new half-staff directive was in accordance with it.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Capaul’s tree farm closing after one week

Latest News

Heavy police presence on Troy Dr. and Northport Dr. in Madison.
2 arrested in north Madison attempted homicide
Curling boot camp in Portage to host USA Wheelchair Team
Curling boot camp in Portage to host USA Wheelchair Team
Keith Urban appears on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New...
Keith Urban’s world tour comes to Madison next year
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
ASU students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student