Janesville Police investigate burglary of construction company

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police is investigating a forced-entry burglary to a construction company Tuesday.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were called around 5 a.m. on Nov. 23 to JP Cullen & Sons, Inc. on the 300 block of East Delevan Drive for a burglary.

One of the buildings on the site was broken into. Police report a company vehicle and tools were stolen.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about the burglary should call the police department or reach out to Janesville Area Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.