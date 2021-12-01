Advertisement

Janesville Police investigate burglary of construction company

(The T&D)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police is investigating a forced-entry burglary to a construction company Tuesday.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were called around 5 a.m. on Nov. 23 to JP Cullen & Sons, Inc. on the 300 block of East Delevan Drive for a burglary.

One of the buildings on the site was broken into. Police report a company vehicle and tools were stolen.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about the burglary should call the police department or reach out to Janesville Area Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Wisconsin exceeds 9,000 COVID-19 deaths, hits highest case count of 2021
Amazon Scam Warning
SCAM ALERT: Amazon impersonators target Wisconsinites
Kahn, left, and a cub, right, from the Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Educational Center
Sauk Co. big cat rescue says goodbye to a tiger, works to save a cub