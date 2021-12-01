Keith Urban’s world tour comes to Madison next year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A country superstar is speeding into Madison next fall.

On Wednesday, the Alliant Energy Center announced Keith Urban will roll into town next November as part of his ‘The Speed of Now’ world tour.

The show is slated for Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m., but tickets are going on sale next week.

Presales start on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and the general public can start buying their seats on Friday, Dec. 10, according to the Ticketmaster website. Ticket prices have not been revealed.

Grammy-nominated Ingrid Andress, who’s best known for her debut single “More Hearts Than Mine,” will join Urban as a special guest, according to the announcement.

JUST ANNOUNCED! KEITH URBAN brings The Speed of Now World Tour 2022 to Alliant Energy Center on November 3, 2022 with special guest Ingrid Andress. Tickets on sale Friday, December 10 at 10am at https://t.co/yzfjLzAFu5 pic.twitter.com/HoajvqWns2 — Alliant Energy Center (@AlliantECenter) December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.