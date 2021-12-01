Advertisement

Keith Urban’s world tour comes to Madison next year

Tickets go on sale next week.
Keith Urban appears on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New...
Keith Urban appears on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A country superstar is speeding into Madison next fall.

On Wednesday, the Alliant Energy Center announced Keith Urban will roll into town next November as part of his ‘The Speed of Now’ world tour.

The show is slated for Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m., but tickets are going on sale next week.

Presales start on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and the general public can start buying their seats on Friday, Dec. 10, according to the Ticketmaster website. Ticket prices have not been revealed.

Grammy-nominated Ingrid Andress, who’s best known for her debut single “More Hearts Than Mine,” will join Urban as a special guest, according to the announcement.

