Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps

The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning next year, Kwik Trip locations will switch to prepay-only at their fuel pumps.

Kwik Trip said in a statement the change is being made to devote more resources to in-store customer experience, since employees are spending time watching the pumps for drive-offs.

In the statement, Kwik Trip said that people can still use cash or checks to pay for fuel inside the store, or they can use debit, credit, or gift cards to pay at the pump. One exception to the prepay-only change are the diesel fuel pumps, which will still have a pay inside option.

