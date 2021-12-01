Madison Reading Project donates its 250,000th book to local nonprofit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Reading Project celebrated a generous achievement Tuesday- marking the group’s 250,000th book donation since 2014.

The Madison Reading Project sent boxes of books to Reach Dane last week, an agency that supports underserved children under the age of 5, one of which contained the milestone-setting book.

Madison Reading Project’s Program and Operations Director Deirdre Steinmetz explained what this milestone means for their agency.

“We’re very proud of our role connecting the greater Dane County area with free culturally and linguistically diverse books and literacy resources – all in an effort to ignite a love for reading,” Steinmetz said. “Thanks to our generous community, we will continue bringing even more books to organizations and schools as we work together to support kids and educators.”

Madison Reading Project’s partnership with Reach Dane is part of the project’s holiday giving program, which aims to give books to 12,000 children this holiday season.

The nonprofit is asking residents to consider donating books and financial contributions to its community book drive. Those interested can find more information online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.