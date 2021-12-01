Advertisement

Man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking in Wisconsin, Michigan

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Michigan man learned his fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it throughout Wisconsin and Michigan.

Law enforcement received information in August of 2020 that Larry Cole, 41, was a large-scale methamphetamine trafficker in both states, according to the Western District Court of Wisconsin.

Police stopped Cole’s car on Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock County. They found three pounds of methamphetamine and a firearm inside. Cole told officers that both items belonged to him, officials stated.

Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy M. O’Shea announced that Cole would be sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Cole pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, the Wisconsin Department of Justice noted.

The investigation into the charge against Cole was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Rock and Florence County Sheriffs’ Offices, Illinois State Police Multi-County Enforcement Group, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Michigan K.I.N.D. Drug Unit.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Capaul’s tree farm closing after one week

Latest News

Two children released from hospital after Waukesha parade tragedy
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Wisconsin mayors targeted amid GOP-ordered election probe
The Blue Angels will be the headline event at this weekend's Cherry Point Air Show.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilot makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
The change for all Kwik Trip locations begins Jan. 3, 2022.
Kwik Trip to switch to prepay-only at gas pumps