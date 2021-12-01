Sauk Co. big cat rescue says goodbye to a tiger, works to save a cub
ROCK SPRINGS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Educational Center will need to say goodbye to one of its tigers Tuesday and is working to save the life of a cub.
The animal rescue posted on Facebook that one of its first big cats, Kahn, is experiencing organ failure, mainly in his kidneys. They also say the animal has stopped eating.
Employees noted it was “one of the hardest decisions we have had to make.”
The Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Educational Center is also now working to save the life of a cub. One of two new cubs has stopped eating and a veterinarian diagnosed him with a birth defect called Diaphragmatic hernia, which is when there is a hole in the diaphragm.
The big cat rescue said a surgery will cost $7,000 for the little cub, but veterinarians also don’t know if he will make it through it. The cub is currently at a UW-Madison veterinary hospital to get the surgery.
With the holiday coming up and the rescue being closed in the winter, the rescue is encouraging donations from those who are interested in helping pay the cub’s medical bill. The center asked donors to put “VET BILL” in the notes section and the person’s name.
