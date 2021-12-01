Wisconsin mayors targeted amid GOP-ordered election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-hired attorney investigating the 2020 election has told Wisconsin lawmakers during a sometimes testy hearing he has filed a lawsuit to force officials in Green Bay and Madison to submit to a deposition.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway fired back at officials investigating the election, including investigation leader and former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, saying the city is “happy to talk to anyone” about its work on elections.

“It’s been clear all along that this is not a serious investigation – it’s basically a temper tantrum by people who are upset with some of the results of the Nov. 2020 election,” Rhodes-Conway stated. “Madison ran a safe, free and fair election in the middle of the pandemic. We did a recount, and the courts have already ruled on these issues. It’s time to move on.”

Also on Wednesday, Wisconsin’s embattled elections commission debated whether to follow key recommendations made in a recent nonpartisan audit.

The simultaneous meetings come as Republicans in Wisconsin are increasing the pressure on election officials.

Lawmakers have called for the resignation of the state’s nonpartisan top election administrator and a sheriff who supports Donald Trump called for prosecuting five of the commission’s six members.

