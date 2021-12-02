2nd US case of COVID omicron variant found in Minnesota

(Gray News) - A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County developed mild symptoms Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24 after recently traveling to New York. He had been vaccinated, and his symptoms have resolved, they said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Thursday that the man attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21. The agency is working with health officials in Minnesota and New York to investigate the case.

The first confirmed case of the variant in the nation was reported in California on Wednesday.

At least 23 other countries have reported omicron infections since South African authorities first identified the variant a week ago — an announcement that led the U.S. and many other nations to almost immediately bar airline travelers arriving from southern Africa.

In South Africa, new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a single day to almost 8,600, authorities reported Wednesday, and the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said omicron has now overtaken the delta variant among samples now being analyzed at the genetic level.

The World Health Organization labeled omicron a “variant of concern,” stating initial signs showed it may be more contagious than other forms of the virus.

The variant is still surrounded by many unknowns, including whether it causes more serious illness and the effectiveness of vaccines against it.

“Any declaration of what will or will not happen with this variant, I think it is too early to say,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The CDC recommends people follow its COVID-19 prevention strategies. Everyone 5 years and older should get vaccinated and get a booster shot if recommended, the agency said.

The CDC also stated people should get tested if they have symptoms and stay home if sick.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.