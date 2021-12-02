Advertisement

Broken toilet knocks out power to Madison apartment building

The toilet wouldn’t stop flushing.
FILE
FILE(AP Photo)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of a downtown Madison apartment complex were left without power early Thursday morning after a broken toilet would not stop flushing.

A Madison Fire Department report indicated firefighters were called to the 300 block of W. Washington Ave. shortly after 3 a.m. because, according to the resident, neither building maintenance nor local plumbers were coming.

The toilet had been flushing for several hours, the fire dept. stated, and the water began flooding the apartment. It then flowed into the hallway before winding its way to the main electrical supply, knocking out the power to the apartments and a downstairs restaurant.

Firefighters went apartment to apartment in those early morning hours telling nearby residents to stick towels under their doors to prevent water from seeping in.

When the property’s management got to the building, they were able to shut off the water, the report continued. Firefighters then turned over the cleanup efforts to them and that’s expected to last into the day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
The Minnesota resident had recently traveled to New York City.
COVID-19 omicron variant case confirmed in Minnesota
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a Dept. of Health Services news conference, on August 12, 2021.
Over $100 million in COVID-19 funds going to state schools