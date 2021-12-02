Advertisement

Bucks beat Hornets on Antetokounmpo’s final-seconds layup

It was the Bucks’ eighth consecutive victory.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee a 127-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

It was the Bucks’ eighth consecutive victory. Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 21 points.

LaMelo Ball had a career-high 36 points for the Hornets, followed by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 25 and Miles Bridges with 22 points.

Ball made a fadeaway 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left to pull the Hornets even at 125. After a timeout, Jru Holliday fed Antetokounmpo near the top of the lane for the layup.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
Davison powers No. 23 Wisconsin past Georgia Tech 70-66
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Bucks beat Hornets on Antetokounmpo’s final-seconds layup
Curling boot camp in Portage to host USA Wheelchair Team
Curling boot camp in Portage to host USA Wheelchair Team
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after Means...
Brewers sign Tellez plus 2 catchers, non-tender Vogelbach