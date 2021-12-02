Advertisement

Bucks’ Lopez undergoes back surgery; return date uncertain

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has undergone surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season.

The Bucks announced Thursday that Lopez had back surgery earlier that day in Los Angeles.

Team officials did not provide a timetable for his eventual return.

The 33-year-old center is in his fourth season with the Bucks and 14th season overall. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season while helping the Bucks win the NBA title.

