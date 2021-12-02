The Center for Black Excellence and Culture unveils floor plans, capital campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A first-of-its-kind center in Madison created to empower the Black community launched its public capital campaign Thursday, noting it has already raised more than $5 million.

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is inspired, designed and led by the Black community, organizers say.

The Center CEO and Founder Dr. Alex Gee, Black donors, influencers and community leaders all gathered to announce the major milestones of the Center. The floor plans were also released, showing spaces that include a recording studio, multipurpose theater and coworking area.

“Madison’s Black community has rallied together in a way we’ve never seen before, setting in motion an initiative that is a true reflection of its voice for the key opportunities and experiences that must be developed to support the broad spectrum of opportunities that the Black community needs to thrive,” said Dr. Gee. “Even in these early stages, we are already witnessing the power of The Center, which is leveraging Black talent to create a space that makes the region feel like a true home to the Black community.”

The Center is planned to enhance the overall quality of life for the Black community, inspire youth and also allow a space for the arts. Organizers also hope the Center provides a space for networking and learning history.

The capital campaign’s goal is $36 million and more than 300 Black donors have led the early fundraising efforts. Two million dollars of the goal was also gifted already by the Summit Credit Union and Rep. Mark Pocan donated $1 million.

“We chose The Center for this gift because the Black community has made it clear this pivotal effort will provide real, lasting change – and we’re proud to help support this transformative mission” said Kim Sponem, CEO and President of Summit Credit Union.

The center is set to open its doors in 2023. Organizations and individuals can donate to the capital campaign on the Center’s website.

