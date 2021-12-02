Committee appointed to find next UW-Madison chancellor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW System officials appointed a 21-member committee Thursday to help in finding the next chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Madison.
President of the UW System Board of Regents Edmund Manydeeds III and UW System President Tommy Thompson announced the appointees of the Search and Screen Committee.
“Choosing a chancellor for Wisconsin’s flagship public university is one of the most important decisions anyone can make,” Manydeeds said. “Chancellor Blank has done a tremendous job, and I anticipate her successor will build on her many accomplishments.”
Rebecca Blank is leaving the university to become the president at Northwestern University in Illinois. Blank has been the UW-Madison chancellor since July of 2013.
Manydeeds will give the committee a review of search procedures and its mission in December, then the national search will begin in January.
A successful candidate will require the approval of the full board of Regents.
Regent Vice President Karen Walsh will chair the committee. Susan Hagness, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department Chair, will be vice chair.
Here are the other members of the committee:
- Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, Regent
- Jon Eckhardt, Associate Professor, School of Business
- Ndemazea Fonkem, Student
- Gail Ford, Director, PEOPLE Program, Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement
- Robert Golden, Dean, School of Medicine and Public Health
- Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe, Student
- Erik Iverson, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
- Mike Jones, Regent
- Tracey L. Klein, Regent
- Aerin Leigh Lammers, Student
- Edmund Manydeeds III, Regent President
- John W. Miller, Regent
- Adena Rissman, Professor, Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology
- Ananth Seshadri, Professor and Department Chair, Department of Economics
- Jack Salzwedel, Community Representative
- Mike Shannon, Community Representative
- Samantha Skenandore, Community Representative
- Lisa Walters, Administrative Manager, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration
- Anja Wanner, Professor and Department Chair, Department of English
