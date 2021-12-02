Committee appointed to find next UW-Madison chancellor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW System officials appointed a 21-member committee Thursday to help in finding the next chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Madison.

President of the UW System Board of Regents Edmund Manydeeds III and UW System President Tommy Thompson announced the appointees of the Search and Screen Committee.

“Choosing a chancellor for Wisconsin’s flagship public university is one of the most important decisions anyone can make,” Manydeeds said. “Chancellor Blank has done a tremendous job, and I anticipate her successor will build on her many accomplishments.”

Rebecca Blank is leaving the university to become the president at Northwestern University in Illinois. Blank has been the UW-Madison chancellor since July of 2013.

Manydeeds will give the committee a review of search procedures and its mission in December, then the national search will begin in January.

A successful candidate will require the approval of the full board of Regents.

Regent Vice President Karen Walsh will chair the committee. Susan Hagness, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department Chair, will be vice chair.

Here are the other members of the committee:

Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, Regent

Jon Eckhardt, Associate Professor, School of Business

Ndemazea Fonkem, Student

Gail Ford, Director, PEOPLE Program, Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement

Robert Golden, Dean, School of Medicine and Public Health

Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe, Student

Erik Iverson, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation

Mike Jones, Regent

Tracey L. Klein, Regent

Aerin Leigh Lammers, Student

Edmund Manydeeds III, Regent President

John W. Miller, Regent

Adena Rissman, Professor, Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology

Ananth Seshadri, Professor and Department Chair, Department of Economics

Jack Salzwedel, Community Representative

Mike Shannon, Community Representative

Samantha Skenandore, Community Representative

Lisa Walters, Administrative Manager, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Anja Wanner, Professor and Department Chair, Department of English

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.