COVID-19 omicron variant case confirmed in Minnesota

The Minnesota resident had recently traveled to New York City.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WEAU) - The Minnesota Department of Health says it’s detected the first case of the Omicron variant in the state. They said that the Minnesota resident recently traveled to New York City.

The person with the omicron variant is an adult male, is a resident of Hennepin County, and had been vaccinated. The person developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. The person’s symptoms have resolved. The person spoke with MDH case investigators and reported traveling to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21. The person was advised to isolate from others. Minnesota epidemiologists will continue to investigate in collaboration with New York City and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, health officials urge Minnesotans to take the following steps to protect against COVID-19, including variants like Omicron:

  • Get vaccinated and if eligible get a booster. To find a vaccine near you, visit Find my vaccine.
  • Wear well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, have traveled as per guidelines or have been in a setting where you may have been exposed.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wash hands frequently.
  • Stay away from crowds.
  • Improve ventilation in your home and workplace.
  • Take extra care to avoid exposure to the virus if you have medical conditions or live with someone with medical conditions.

Visit the MDH website for more information on COVID-19.

