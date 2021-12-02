Advertisement

Davison powers No. 23 Wisconsin past Georgia Tech 70-66

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
By Associated Press
Dec. 2, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Davison scored nine straight points midway through the second half and finished with 27, leading No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech.

The Badgers (6-1) carried a one-point lead into halftime before building a 10-point advantage in the second half behind the play of Davison.

Michael Devoe scored 33 points for Georgia Tech (5-2), which had its five-game winning streak halted.

The Yellow Jackets forced a tie at 61-all on a three-point play by Devoe with 5:27 remaining. Devoe scored 17 of his points in the first half.

