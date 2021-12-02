Gun violence sends injury reports soaring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Trauma Center reports a rise in the number of patients treated for gun-shot wounds.

In 2019, 23 patients were brought in for a violent firearm related injury. In 2020, that number nearly doubled jumping to 42 patients – a 80% increase.

Dr. Ann O’Rourke, the Trauma Center Medical Director at UW Health, says 38 gun-shot victims have been treated through October of this year.

“These injuries are devastating injuries,” said Dr. O’Rourke. “We should look at firearm-related injuries more like how we would look at a pandemic.”

Dr. O’Rourke believes a multi-pronged approach is necessary.

“People have to care,” she said.

Earlier this year, Public Health Madison and Dane County formed a Violence Prevention Coalition to identify the root causes within the community.

“Crime and gun violence have a lot of varying contributions to why it’s happening,” said Cindy Grady, the Violence Prevention Supervisor for PHMDC. “That’s why it’s important so many partners come to the table to help with the issue,”

Focused Interruption is one of the non-profit organizations working with officials to provide outreach to those impacted by gun violence.

CEO Anthony Cooper says these partnerships help bridge the gap for community members.

“We all want the best for our community,” said Cooper. “To be able to do that, we have to be able to do those things together. Consistency is key.”

The Wisconsin Council of Churches has created a Faith and Action Study Guide for faith-based organizations. Executive Director Kerri Parker says this guide is a jumping off point.

“The issue is too hard for any of us to tackle alone,” said Reverend Kerri Parker. “It’s time that people of faith had a voice in this and helped change the status quo.”

Reverend Parker says connecting and conversing with youth can create long-term change.

“We’re called to step into these places of trauma and be with people who are in pain and pay attention to it,” she said. “Listen to them and be a part of finding solutions.”

