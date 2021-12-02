Madison Police launches tool to increase communication with public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced the launch of a new tool Wednesday aimed at improving communication between officers and members of the community.

The SPIDR Tech service will send text messages to those who call 911 or the department’s non-emergency line, MPD explained.

Madison Police is the first agency in Wisconsin to use this type of technology, the department noted.

MPD Capt. Matt Tye and Chief Shon Barnes explained that communication is key in building trust in the department from the community.

“We want to hear from the people we serve,” said Barnes. “We need to hear from them in order to improve as a department.”

The department noted that messages will not be sent if they could put someone in danger, such as calls about sexual assault or a domestic disturbance. A notification will also not be sent for a 911-hangup.

MPD added that the messages will be clear that they are from Madison PD. They will never ask for personal information.

