Advertisement

Man accused of striking teen bicyclist in Watertown while intoxicated

(WLBT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 52-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Watertown after police accused him of crashing into a 17-year-old bicyclist while being intoxicated and testing more than two times the legal limit.

Watertown Police and Fire were called around 3:45 p.m. to Jamesway Drive and West Spaulding Street for a truck that collided with a bicycle.

Medical staff treated the 17-year-old for a leg injury and they were taken home by a family member, police say.

Watertown Police spoke with the driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man, and noticed signs of impairments.

After they questioned the driver, the man allegedly told them he drank a 750 ml bottle of vodka starting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. He also told police he was unsure when he stopped drinking.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test with the driver, saying his preliminary breath test results showed a result of 0.21.

The man is accused of his second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated- causing an injury. The police department did not identify the suspect.

Police took the man back to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and they are waiting on blood results of the man.

The man also had a warrant from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for OWI-related offenses.

Media Release ***For Immediate Release*** December 1, 2021 2nd Offense Operating While Intoxicated - Causing Injury On...

Posted by Watertown WI Police Department on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin

Latest News

To recognize the 33rd annual World AIDS Day, UW Health’s HIV Care and Prevention Program will...
UW Health recognizes World AIDS Day through ribbon tribute
Pictured is the COVID-19 vaccine.
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Suspect in Waukesha parade carnage says he feels ‘demonized’
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the verdict in his trial is read on Nov. 19, 2021
ASU students protest Rittenhouse as possible student