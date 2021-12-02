Man accused of striking teen bicyclist in Watertown while intoxicated

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 52-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Watertown after police accused him of crashing into a 17-year-old bicyclist while being intoxicated and testing more than two times the legal limit.

Watertown Police and Fire were called around 3:45 p.m. to Jamesway Drive and West Spaulding Street for a truck that collided with a bicycle.

Medical staff treated the 17-year-old for a leg injury and they were taken home by a family member, police say.

Watertown Police spoke with the driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man, and noticed signs of impairments.

After they questioned the driver, the man allegedly told them he drank a 750 ml bottle of vodka starting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. He also told police he was unsure when he stopped drinking.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test with the driver, saying his preliminary breath test results showed a result of 0.21.

The man is accused of his second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated- causing an injury. The police department did not identify the suspect.

Police took the man back to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and they are waiting on blood results of the man.

The man also had a warrant from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office for OWI-related offenses.

