Mild Thursday Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A disturbance draped through the area will keep clouds and maybe a light sprinkle early this evening. Otherwise, look for clouds to slowly clear by Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be mild and into the lower 40s. Sunshine returns Thursday with unseasonable warm temperatures around 50 degrees.

Another weak disturbance passes Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring some scattered rain and snow showers, although moisture will be limited. Skies will start to clear Friday afternoon with highs returning to the middle 40s.

The weekend will be a mixed bag with Saturday being the pick day with sunshine and highs into the middle 30s. Another weak disturbance moves in Sunday with a few rain or snow showers and temperatures back to the 40s.

A more active pattern returns next week with a more significant weathermaker by Tuesday. This currently is on a favorable track to bring southern Wisconsin accumulating snowfall, although it is too far out to get specific.

