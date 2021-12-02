Advertisement

MMSD: Teen with loaded gun arrested at Madison high school

The teen was arrested Thursday at La Follette High School, the district reported.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a La Follette High School student for allegedly having a loaded gun inside the school on Thursday.

According to a Madison Police Dept. report, officers responded to the school around 1:40 p.m. after school administrators received the tip.

When they got to the classroom where the suspect was, the 18-year-old tried shove his way past them to get away, but was blocked by school administrator and taken into custody.

The suspect, who was identified as Marquan T. Webb, was transported to the Dane Co. jail where he was booked on several counts in felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and possession of a stolen firearm.

MPD indicated that the gun, which was loaded at the time with a bullet in the chamber, had been stolen out of Cottage Grove on Sept. 24.

The police report noted that the incident remains under investigation.

