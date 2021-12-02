MMSD: Teen with loaded gun arrested at Madison high school; games canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a La Follette High School student for allegedly having a loaded gun inside the school on Thursday.

According to a Madison Police Dept. report, officers responded to the school around 1:40 p.m. after school administrators received the tip.

When they got to the classroom where the suspect was, the 18-year-old tried shove his way past them to get away, but was blocked by school administrator and taken into custody.

The suspect, who was identified as Marquan T. Webb, was transported to the Dane Co. jail where he was booked on several counts in felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Madison Police Department officers arrested a student at La Follette High School Thursday afternoon for allegedly having a loaded gun on him. (Madison Police Department)

MPD indicated that the gun, which was loaded at the time with a bullet in the chamber, had been stolen out of Cottage Grove on Sept. 24.

The police report noted that the incident remains under investigation.

La Follette & Madison East cancel games and activities

Webb’s arrest spurred MMSD to cancel all athletics and co-curricular activities for La Follette - and Madison East High School.

The two schools’ varsity basketball teams were set to face off Thursday night. That game has since been postponed. MMSD Communications Executive Director Tim LeMonds explained the decision “is out of safety concerns connected” to what happened at the school.

He did not elaborate on how the incident may have impact the school’s athletic teams. Nor did he say why the games and activities for Madison East were canceled.

MSCR programs and community events for Thursday are also affected.

Those who had purchased tickets for the La Follette vs. Madison East game can use them when the game is played or get a refund, according to the district.

Webb is accused of four felonies and seven misdemeanors among several separate open cases, including charges of theft of movable property and operating a vehicle without consent

