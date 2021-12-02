Over $100 million in COVID-19 funds going to state schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin schools will be getting a nine-digit infusion of cash as the Evers Administration indicated it will direct federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to help them recover from the pandemic.

“Our kids and schools have faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic—from distance learning to reducing class sizes, to spending money that had been budgeted for pencils on PPE,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement announcing the move.

Evers’ camp asserted the $110 million that will go schools across the state follows through on the pledge he made when signing the 2021-23 budget passed by the Republican-led legislature. The administration argued that, while the budget met the commitment to spend two-thirds of its resources on education, it left “unfinished business” at every level of the education system.

A chart listing how much each school district would receive from the initiative indicated Madison Metropolitan School District would get more than $3.5 million. Janesville School District will be receiving $1.2 million. Sun Prairie School district also is slated for more than a million dollars, while Middleton Cross Plains slots in at a little less than that number.

The total $110 million breaks down to approximately $133 more per student, the administration explained.

Despite the new infusion of funds, Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly warned the state is heading toward a “fiscal cliff after the federal COVID-19 relief funds run out.” She added that state officials have been warning lawmakers that the one time money, that she noted came with restrictions on how it could be used will not meet the needs of Wisconsin students.

