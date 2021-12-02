Advertisement

Packers will use bye to prepare for finishing stretch

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a call during the second half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matt LaFleur won the NFC North in each of his first two seasons as Green Bay Packers coach, and he’s well on his way to making it 3-for-3.

The next step for LaFleur is to lead the Packers to their first title since the 2010 season.

The uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future only adds to the sense of urgency.

Coming off back-to-back 13-3 seasons and appearances in the NFC championship game, the Packers are 9-3 at their long-awaited bye.

