Pet of the Week: Meet Almond!

We are going nuts over her adorable sweater.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, NBC15′s Pet of the Week is a real fashion forward pup.

Almond showed up to the station dressed to impress, ready to be adopted by you!

Almond, NBC15's Pet of the Week
Almond is a 2-year-old mixed breed with southern ties. After traveling to the Midwest following Hurricane Ida, and birthing a litter of puppies, she’s looking to finally relax in a comforting home.

Almond, NBC15's Pet of the Week
Interested in adopting her? She’s available at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville.

