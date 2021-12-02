Advertisement

Rain & Snow Showers Friday Morning

Saturday Is Pick Day Of Weekend
First Alert Day Tuesday
First Alert Day Tuesday
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front slides through the area tonight. This will bring a quick increase in clouds after sunset. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible late tonight into Friday morning. Overnight lows will be around the freezing mark. An early rain or snow shower possible Friday with decreasing afternoon clouds. Highs back to the middle 40s.

Clear skies Friday night into Saturday will lead to a beautiful start to the weekend. With sunny skies, highs will be into the upper 30s Saturday. Look for increasing clouds Saturday night ahead of another weak disturbance. This will bring some scattered rain and snow showers for Sunday as highs rebound to the lower 40s.

Next week looks much more active and wintry. A weak disturbance Monday will bring some scattered snow showers, but more importantly colder air. This will coincide with a much stronger storm system Tuesday and Wednesday. While the details and exact track need to be ironed out, this looks to be our best chance of widespread accumulating snowfall. We have issued a First Alert Day for this time frame due to the increasing threat of snow-covered roadways.

