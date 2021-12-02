Advertisement

Suspect in Waukesha parade carnage says he feels ‘demonized’

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man accused of driving his SUV through a suburban Milwaukee parade, killing six people and injuring dozens, says he feels like he’s being “demonized.”

Darrell Brooks didn’t discuss a motive during his interview from jail with Fox News. But he told the outlet Wednesday that he feels like he’s being portrayed as a monster.

Brooks’ mother, Dawn Woods, released a letter Wednesday offering the family’s condolences to the victims and saying that Brooks suffers from mental health issues.

She said after he became an adult he lacked the insurance or financial means to continue his medication.

