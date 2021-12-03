Advertisement

AG Kaul compares head of GOP-led election probe’s actions to McCarthyism

Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Eau Claire Tuesday, talking about a lawsuit alleging one...
Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Eau Claire Tuesday, talking about a lawsuit alleging one company worsened the opioid epidemic.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Amid a review of the 2020 election by a retired Republican state Supreme Court justice, Attorney General Josh Kaul compared the man’s actions Thursday to that of Joseph McCarthy.

On Twitter, Kaul called for state Republicans to “step up” and end the investigation led by Michael Gableman.

“The recklessness, the bullying, the wild, unsupported accusations—this story has, unfortunately, played out before, as others have pointed out,” Kaul stated. “Joe McCarthy was ultimately censured by a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and disgraced, but only after he had done serious damage.”

McCarthy served as a Republican U.S. senator from Wisconsin for a decade starting in 1947. He alleged communists and Soviet spies had infiltrated various U.S. agencies, including in the government, Hollywood and universities. Many of the accused were ostracized or lost their jobs.

McCarthy was ultimately censured, as Kaul said, by the U.S. Senate.

Gableman said Thursday that the mayors of Madison and Green Bay should face punishment and possibly jail time if they don’t meet with him.

On Wednesday, he told Wisconsin lawmakers that he had filed a lawsuit to force officials in Green Bay and Madison to submit to deposition about the election.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway fired back Wednesday at officials investigating the election, including Gableman, saying the city is “happy to talk to anyone” about its work on elections.

“It’s been clear all along that this is not a serious investigation – it’s basically a temper tantrum by people who are upset with some of the results of the Nov. 2020 election,” Rhodes-Conway stated. “Madison ran a safe, free and fair election in the middle of the pandemic. We did a recount, and the courts have already ruled on these issues. It’s time to move on.”

