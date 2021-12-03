Burst Of Snow Possible Into Friday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Our high temperature of 51 degrees in Madison on Thursday was 14 degrees above normal for December 2nd. This coincides with what has been an overall mild, dry, and snow lacking fall season. However, a cold front moving through the area Thursday night into Friday could bring a taste of wintry weather.

Rain will initially overspread the area as we head through midnight. After midnight, rain will start to mix with snow. New guidance Thursday evening is becoming more supportive of a narrow band of heavier precipitation developing. As this develops, temperatures will cool and this could turn into a heavy burst of snow across parts of the area. This is expected to set up to the northeast of Madison, including portions of Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Green Lake, and Dodge counties. The exact placement of this band is hard to pinpoint until it actually develops.

New data coming in this evening indicating there may be a narrow band of accumulating snow develop late tonight to the north and east of Madison. It could come down heavy enough to overcome warm air and ground temperatures. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, December 2, 2021

In this heavier band of snow, a quick covering up to an inch of snow is possible. Temperatures are expected to be on either side of freezing into Friday morning with ground temperatures remaining above freezing. With that being said, the snow could come down heavy enough for a short amount of time to overcome the warm ground temperatures. This could lead to a few slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces.

A few extra minutes for the Friday morning commute wouldn’t be a terrible idea, especially if traveling northward. All of this activity will be out of here by mid-morning with decreasing clouds into the afternoon and evening.

