Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Pardeeville firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19

A celebration of life will be held for Brandon Romo on Saturday.
The Pardeeville Fire Dept. pays tribute to one of its firefighters, Brandon Romo, in a Facebook...
The Pardeeville Fire Dept. pays tribute to one of its firefighters, Brandon Romo, in a Facebook post on Nov. 6, 2021.(Pardeeville Fire Dept. via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags flying at half-staff Saturday will honor a Pardeeville firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19. A celebration of life for Brandon R. Romo will be held the same day.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the order Friday morning, saying Romo “was incredibly beloved by those who knew him,” and extending his and First Lady Kathy Evers’ condolences to the 32-year-old’s family, friends, and the Pardeeville community.

“Especially with the holidays upon us, we’re thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve his loss,” he continued.

According to Evers’ statement, Romo, who died on Nov. 6, had served as a volunteer firefighter for three years. During that time, he “demonstrate(ed) kindness, grit, and integrity in both his professional and person lives.”

While the order has flags across the state flying at half-staff is in line with his celebration of life, following established practice for the Evers Administration, a previous order already directed flags be lowered that day.

On Thursday, the Dept. of Military Affairs stated Wisconsin flags would fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor two victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, Virginia “Ginny” E. Sorenson and Jane D. Kulich. On Friday, they were lowered to pay tribute to another victim, Leanna “Lee” J. Owen.

Flags were also lowered the day after the Nov. 21 tragedy to honor five victims that had died. Gov. Evers also ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Thursday to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, the sixth person who died.

While a new executive order has not been issued specifically for these two days, the Military Affairs Dept. referenced the previous executive order, explaining the new half-staff directive was in accordance with it.

