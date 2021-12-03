Flags to fly half-staff this weekend for three killed in Waukesha parade tragedy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday and Saturday to honor three people killed after a driver crashed his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Flags had been initially lowered the day after the Nov. 21 tragedy to honor five victims that had died. Gov. Evers also ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Thursday to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, the sixth person who died.

According to the Dept. of Military Affairs, the United States and State of Wisconsin flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday to honor Leanna “Lee” J. Owen.

Flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor Virginia “Ginny” E. Sorenson and Jane D. Kulich.

While a new executive order has not been issued specifically for these two days, the Military Affairs Dept. referenced the previous executive order, explaining the new half-staff directive was in accordance with it.

