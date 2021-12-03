Advertisement

Former Altoona Superintendent sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child pornography

Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court Thursday.
Dan Peggs was sentenced to 8 years in prison in federal court Thursday.(Sketch by Jim McKiernan for WEAU)
By Maria Blough and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The former superintendent for the School District of Altoona is sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

Dan Peggs was sentenced to eight years in prison and 10 years of supervised release in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Peggs will also have to register for 15 years as a sex offender in Wisconsin.

As part of the sentencing, Peggs will have to pay no fine, but has 90 days to create a restitution agreement or end up back in court. The sentence will begin on Jan. 6 to allow Peggs to spend the holidays with his family.

Peggs had faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250 thousand with the addition of five years and a lifetime of supervision.

He was initially charged with producing child pornography and sex trafficking a minor. More charges were added in July 2020. After reaching a plea agreement in August of this year, many of those charges were dismissed.

Leading up to Thursday’s sentencing hearing, more than 50 people have submitted letters to the court weighing in on this case. One of those letters is from his ex-wife Ashley Peggs. In the letter to the judge, she wrote: “I am scared and disturbed by his lack of ownership in the matter and lack of remorse for what he has done.”

Ashley Peggs added, “Even in light of all that has happened, it stuns me that Dan has still never apologized to any of the girls.”

Ashley Peggs is asking the judge to give Dan Peggs the maximum sentence.

