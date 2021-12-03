Advertisement

Head of GOP-led election probe says Wisconsin mayors could be jailed

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis.(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A retired state Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate Wisconsin’s 2020 election says the mayors of Madison and Green Bay should face punishment and possibly jail time if they don’t meet with him.

Michael Gableman filed lawsuits Monday seeking to force Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to submit to depositions because they have “simply failed without reason or excuse to appear.” Gableman said he tried to arrange the meeting on Nov. 15.

Although online court records do not list the lawsuits, copies of them were obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio and posted online on Thursday.

Gableman’s petition asks for a subpoena that if ignored would constitute contempt of the legislature and be subject to punishment, including imprisonment.

