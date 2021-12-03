Madison PD posted outside La Follette HS day after teen accused of bringing gun to school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Madison Police Department officers were stationed outside of La Follette High School Friday after a student was arrested the day prior for allegedly bringing a loaded gun into the school.

In an incident report, Madison PD states its offers were positioned in highly visible areas to ensure student safety.

At least two other officers will be assigned to the school for the day’s dismissal.

According to a Madison Police Dept. report, officers responded to the school around 1:40 p.m. after school administrators received an anonymous tip.

When they got to the classroom where the suspect was, the 18-year-old tried shove his way past them to get away, but was blocked by school administrator and taken into custody.

The suspect, who was identified as Marquan T. Webb, was taken to the Dane Co. jail where he was booked on several counts, including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a stolen firearm.

MPD indicated that the gun, which was loaded at the time with a bullet in the chamber, had been stolen out of Cottage Grove on Sept. 24.

The police report noted that the incident remains under investigation.

Webb’s arrest spurred MMSD to cancel all athletics and co-curricular activities for La Follette - and Madison East High School.

The two schools’ varsity basketball teams were set to face off Thursday night. That game has since been postponed. MMSD Communications Executive Director Tim LeMonds explained the decision “is out of safety concerns connected” to what happened at the school.

