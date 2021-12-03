Madison Police investigating armed robbery on city’s west side
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon on Madison’s west side at a Verizon store.
Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to the 6900 block of Seybold Road.
Employees told police that two masked men came into the store demanding money and that one of them pulled out a gun.
Police discovered that the men stole several cell phones.
A Madison K9 officer tracked the suspects to a parking lot near the store. Police found that a possible vehicle pick-up occurred there.
This investigation is ongoing.
